Rain postpones Xfinity Series’ return at Darlington

A NASCAR official wears a face mask because of the coronavirus pandemic as he works inside the garage before the NASCAR Xfinity series auto race Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. NASCAR has developed a health plan approved by officials in both South Carolina and North Carolina and scheduled seven races over 11 days at two tracks. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Xfinity Series drivers must wait two more days for their first race since the coronavirus pandemic shut down racing, thanks to heavy rain that washed out their scheduled return at Darlington Raceway on Tuesday night.

Officials called the race about two hours after the scheduled 6 p.m. start. The event is now set for Thursday at noon.

The track was dry and fast until the rains hit about 4 p.m. The storms increased and lessened several times during that stretch and NASCAR had Air Titans out at least three times when it looked like things might clear.

In the end, it was just too wet to continue what is one of the busiest weeks in Darlington history. It started Sunday with the NASCAR Cup Series return to racing and will continue when those racers are back on the track for a rare midweek event Wednesday night.

Thursday’s Xfinity race will be the first in the series since March 7 at Phoenix.

All drivers, teams and essential personnel were screened at the track before being let in. All cars passed pre-race inspection. Now, they’ll have to wait and hope for better weather.

