Razorback greats Jarius Wright, Joe Adams start skills camp in their home state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — All-time Razorback wide receivers, former pro players Jarius Wright and Joe Adams are launching a football camp together in Benton on Saturday, July 17th.

Nick Walters visits with Wright to hear why the two friends are teaming up to make the Jay & Joe WR Showcase happen for the first time, plus some reflection on their careers as Hogs.

While Adams is now coaching at his alma mater of CAC, Warren product Wright remains unretired from football while he is finishing school. Each were first team All-SEC at Arkansas and drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft. Find more camp info at JayandJoeWRShowcase.com.