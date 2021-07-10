Razorback greats Jarius Wright, Joe Adams start skills camp in their home state

Sports

Record-breaking Hogs now set to coach up Arkansas high schoolers.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — All-time Razorback wide receivers, former pro players Jarius Wright and Joe Adams are launching a football camp together in Benton on Saturday, July 17th.

Nick Walters visits with Wright to hear why the two friends are teaming up to make the Jay & Joe WR Showcase happen for the first time, plus some reflection on their careers as Hogs.

While Adams is now coaching at his alma mater of CAC, Warren product Wright remains unretired from football while he is finishing school. Each were first team All-SEC at Arkansas and drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft. Find more camp info at JayandJoeWRShowcase.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HOG B-BALL STATS

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

Trending Stories

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter