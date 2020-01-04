Razorbacks Proving Doubters Wrong, Making Short Bench a Strength

The Razorbacks enter SEC play clicking on all cylinders. But not everyone expected them to be.

Arkansas was ranked 11th amongst the SEC in an October Preseason Media Poll. Now sitting at 11-1, the Hogs have outperformed expectations.

First-year head coach Eric Musselman reacts to the doubt placed on his team by saying, “We thank everyone for the extra motivation.”

Also, the 7-man rotation that the Razorbacks put on the court has some worried that players will be worn down through conference play. But Musselman’s method of not sitting players for making mistakes has only increased their confidence.

“Everybody out there plays free,” senior guard Jimmy Whitt Jr. said. “They play like themselves.”

Arkansas hosts Texas A&M (6-5) on Saturday at 6PM.