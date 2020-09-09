Razorback Soccer Announces Fall Slate Of Matches

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Southeastern Conference released its conference-only schedule which includes an eight-match regular season for the Razorback Soccer program, the league announced on Wednesday afternoon. Arkansas will face all six fellow Western Division members and host four home matches this fall. The season will conclude at the SEC Championship in Orange Beach, Ala. from Nov. 13 – 22. All 14 teams will receive an invite and be guaranteed at least two matches.

The Razorbacks open the season on Saturday, Sept. 19 with a meeting against LSU at Razorback Field. Arkansas dropped the Tigers 4-0 last year in Baton Rouge, La. for the program’s largest margin of victory over LSU since 1997. The Hogs then go on the road for a matchup at Kentucky on Sunday, Sept. 27. The two teams didn’t face each other last season, but Arkansas has won the last two meetings (2017, ‘18) by a 6-0 margin.

The Texas A&M Aggies come to town for a week three meeting on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. Arkansas won last year’s meeting, 3-1, giving the No. 18 Aggies their only home defeat of the season. The match also clinched the Razorbacks’ second division title.

After traveling to Alabama for a match against the Crimson Tide, the Hogs will be back in Fayetteville for a home contest against South Carolina on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. The Gamecocks gave Arkansas their only conference loss of the season and defeated the Hogs, 1-0, in the SEC Tournament.

Arkansas closes out the regular season with matches at Ole Miss (Oct. 25th, 3 p.m.), hosts Auburn (Oct. 30, 6:30) and then travels to Mississippi State (Nov. 6, 6 p.m.) for the regular season finale.

“First, we are thankful for the leadership our Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek and SEC Commissioner Sankey have shown, without them we wouldn’t be having a season,” Razorback Head Coach Colby Hale said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to play some meaningful matches and look forward to lacing them up next week in the opener.”

Arkansas is 18-1-2 at home the past two seasons and outscored their 2020 opponents 23-4 last season.

*All times are central*

