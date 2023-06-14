FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks 2024 football schedule was released Wednesday, with LSU & Texas heading to the Hill and Auburn & Mississippi State hosting the Hogs.

SCHEDULE DETAILS

Home Games:

Texas vs. Arkansas

LSU vs. Arkansas

Tennesse vs. Arkansas

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Away Games:

Arkansas @ Auburn

Arkansas @ Missouri

Arkansas @Texas A&M (Neutral Site Game at AT&T Stadium)

Arkansas @ Mississippi State

FULL SEC SCHEDULE

The 2024 season will see a great deal of change for the SEC, as the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma officially join the conference on July 1 after nearly three decades in the Big 12 Conference.

With the addition of the two schools to the league, the Eastern and Western division split in the SEC will be gone. SEC officials announced on June 1 that the 2024 season would include eight conference matchups as well as required games against opponents from the Big 12, Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 or major independent.

Prior to the release of the schedule, the only team the Razorbacks knew they would be playing in the ’24 conference schedule was Missouri.

The conference championship will see the top two teams in the standings at the end of the regular season. SEC officials said that pulling the division structures would ensure that every conference program would fall all the other programs at least two times every four years.

The topic of football schedule formats has been hotly debated since the SEC voted unanimously to approve the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, with meetings in 2022 seeing more than 30 different models for schedules discussed.

Among the plans was an eight-game conference schedule with a single permanent opponent and seven spots rotating through other league teams. Another option would feature nine conference games where teams have three every-year opponents and six on a rotation.

A final decision on the scheduling model to be used in future seasons will come during conference meetings next year.

Arkansas will begin their 2023 campaign on Sept. 2 at home against Western Carolina. The Hogs kick off SEC play when they head to the Swamp to take on LSU on Sept. 23.