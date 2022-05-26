SEARCY, Ark. — 2023 Razorbacks baseball pledge Kade Smith has made his name known in Arkansas across two major prep sports. After the pitcher was the 3A baseball state finals MVP as a sophomore, he led Harding Academy football to a three-peat as their starting quarterback. In May he’d close out the Wildcats’ second straight baseball state championship.

Smith has proven to be effective on the mound, at bat, and in the outfield, as he prepares for whatever challenge is thrown his way on the Hill. Nick Walters shows how Smith has managed to help keep Harding an athletic powerhouse while getting ready to join his homestate Hogs after he committed in 2021.

“I wanted to do that my whole life and it finally came true,” Smith said in his high school dugout. “I’ve loved baseball ever since I was a kid. I never thought of football that much until they told me I was going to be the quarterback. But I always knew at the back of my mind that baseball was the sport I’d be going to college for.”

