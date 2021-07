Arkansas' 2022 class is on the rise, in numbers and in respect.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Razorbacks’ 2022 class is coming into shape after gaining six new commits since May. Five 4-stars and nine 3-stars make up the class that’s ranked top-20 in the nation.

In his newest recruiting story, Nick Walters combines reactions from several future Hogs this year to hear about the potential they believe this growing class has on the Hill.