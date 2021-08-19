Razorbacks DC Barry Odom discusses improved defense ahead of season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In a Thursday press conference, second-year Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom spoke on his unit’s progress ahead of the fall.

In its all-SEC slate through 2020, the Arkansas D allowed on average 452 yards and 35 points a game. Due to difficulty of schedule and in-game situations, the numbers may not show the potential that this incoming defense has. Nick Walters takes a look at a squad on a positive trajectory heading into the 2021 season.

Arkansas opens the season by hosting Rice on September 4th at 1PM. The Hogs follow by hosting long-time rival Texas for the first time since 2014.

