WHITE HALL, Ark. — After an accomplished career as quarterback at Arkansas and at three stops in the NFL, Ryan Mallett is kicking off a new era at White Hall.

“I was always going to coach,” Mallett said. “My dad was a coach, my uncle was a coach, I’ve been around it my whole life. I’ve grown up in a fieldhouse so I love being around it.”

After the Pro Hog’s first stint in high school coaching as an assistant at Mountain Home, the Texarkana native now takes over as head coach of a Bulldogs program that’s coming off a state championship appearance. Taking over for Bobby Bolding after the well-respected resigned, Mallett looks to bring White Hall over the top and earn the school’s first-ever football state championship.

“The standard has been set, now it’s time to go win one,” Mallett said. “Hopefully by the time we’re done here we’ll have one.”

Setting new school records behind center for the Razorbacks from 2009-2010, Mallett was drafted in the third round by the New England Patriots in 2011. He’d go on to also play for the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

Nick Walters caught up with the newly-named White Hall head coach as his team begins spring practice, finding out what’s in store for the former Hog taking on Arkansas high school football.

“I’m an Arkansan through and through,” Mallett said. “I’ve always lived in Arkansas expect when I was in the pros. There’s just something special about this state.”

