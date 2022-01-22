Razorbacks pitcher Kevin Kopps gives back to Arkansas kids after historic season

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Kevin Kopps has cemented a legacy that’s nearly unmatched in Razorbacks baseball. Once a walk-on he’s recognized as one of the best players in program history, winning the Golden Spikes award last year as a reliever. Kopp’s time as a Hog is in the books but telling by his meet-and-greet event on Saturday, his time in Arkansas is far from over.

“I want to be able to share this with everybody like the fans and everybody who has supported me,” Kopps said. “The fans are invested in you. In my time here, I really fell in love with the state. I could see myself living here. Absolutely.”

Kids from all reaches of the state flocked to Hot Springs to have the chance to meet their favorite Hog, a third round pick by the Padres in last year’s draft. Nick Walters visits with Kopps as he reflects on his time as a Razorback and why he feels a need give back to the youth. Plus, kids say why they are inspired by Kopps