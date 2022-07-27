LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — KJ Jefferson makes countless Arkansans smile in the fall when the Razorbacks quarterback scores on Saturdays. With football season a month away, the junior got a head start in spreading joy as he visited the Penick Boys & Girls Club in Little Rock on Wednesday.

Partnered via a NIL deal with Westrock Orthodontics, Jefferson helped provide mouthguards, autographs, and a fun time to kids in attendance. During the trip Westrock contributed $1000 to the local organization. To Jefferson, he wanted to give back to young fans by teaching importance of oral protection while also setting an example as a role model.

“To be able to do what I do at a very high level… you want to protect your teeth and protect your smile,” Jefferson said. “To know that once I sat in those shoes and looked up to older guys and football players, I just want to model myself after them. To be a positive role model and to give back.”

On the Maxwell Award watchlist for top college football player in the nation, Jefferson enters his second season as the starter with high expectations. The Hogs quarterback understands that with great power on the field comes great responsibility off.

“Just doing the right thing at all times,” Jefferson said. “Knowing that no matter where you go, people are always watching you so being able to do the little things right. Making sure you’re always giving back and also loving on everybody.”

Catch Final Score on FOX16 Sunday night at 10 to hear more from KJ on this year’s Razorbacks, the team’s potential, and his personal goals. Arkansas opens the season by hosting Cincinnati on September 3rd.