DES MOINES, IA — The 8-seed Razorbacks defeated 9-seed Illinois 73-63 in round 1 of the NCAA tournament on Thursday to advance to play 1-seed Kansas on Saturday. Three Hogs scored in double digits, Devo Davis, Ricky Council, and Anthony Black leading the way in scoring.

Nick Walters was inside the locker room visiting with players and live outside Wells Fargo Arena for FOX16’s game recap from Des Moines. Hear how Arkansas blowing two double-digit leads in the SEC Tournament last week, getting by Auburn and falling to Texas A&M, helped the Razorbacks know how to hold on despite the Fighting Illini’s late comeback.

Join us on FOX16 through Friday to gear up for Arkansas’ big test in the Round of 32 against the Jayhawks in which the Hogs will hope to bust brackets nationwide.