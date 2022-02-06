LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In a segment from Final Score on FOX16, Nick Walters sits down with Razorbacks signee Nick Smith to discuss his buzzer-beating performance against Central, the secret sauce behind the guard’s gamebreaking talent, and how past hardships shaped him into a five-star McDonald’s All-American.

The leader of nationally touted North Little Rock, Smith is dead set on earning a state championship to cap off his accomplished high school career. A former Sylvan Hills star, Smith says his reputation is everything as he hopes to build the brand of Arkansas basketball now and in the future.

The future Hog is set to hit the Hill later this year and hopes to deliver on lofty expectations as the highest-rated Arkansas signee in the modern recruiting service era.