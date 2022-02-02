NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This was “one for the books” for Nick Smith’s accomplished high school career. The 5-star Razorbacks signee and McDonald’s All-American not only sank a shot to send North Little Rock’s game versus Central into overtime, but he drilled a walk-off buzzer-beater to win it.

“When it was our ball with 20 seconds left in overtime, I knew for a fact that the ball would be in my hands,” Smith said as he walked through the play.

“He wants the ball in his hands in those moments and obviously we’re going to put the ball in his hands in those big moments,” head coach Johnny Rice said.

“It was a tough shot, they sent two defenders,” Smith remembered. “I looked at the clock while I was spinning, I kind of glanced at it, it only had one second left. I knew I had to get it up. As soon as I did, I felt the touch on the ball, and I knew it was going in.”

“Last night he hit 2-for-2 in that situation,” Rice remarked on. “It’s unbelievable to get one of those, but to go back to back with it just shows what type of player he is. He lives for that moment.”

