DES MOINES, IOWA — The Razorbacks are moments away from putting their season on the line against 9-seed Illinois in their first action in the Big Dance. Coming off back-to-back Elite 8 appearances, Arkansas enters this year’s NCAA tournament as an 8-seed after losing four of their last five in SEC play.

Hear from the Hogs inside the locker room at Wells Fargo Arena before Wednesday’s shoot-around. Central Arkansas natives Nick Smith Jr. and Devo Davis along with all-SEC selections Anthony Black and Ricky Council talk about their plans of making a deep run, putting recent struggles in the past, and X-factors to beat Illinois in Thursday’s SEC/Big Ten matchup.

FOX16 will have live coverage from Des Moines tonight to recap the Hogs’ first-round matchup with Illinois as they try to advance to the second round to face the winner of Kansas/Howard.