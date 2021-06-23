Razorbacks target, touted 7-footer Kel’el Ware discusses eye-opening official visit

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eric Musselman and Arkansas hope to stay in-state and land their big of the future.

7-footer Kel’el Ware has become one of the top recruits in the state due to his rare size and ability. When his motor is on, Ware can be a force to be reckoned with in the paint offensively and defensively. Don’t give him too much space because he can be surprisingly lethal from distance, knocking down threes and long-range twos. Thanks to his raw talent, Ware has been labeled as a potential pro player in years to come.

After North Little Rock’s state championship ring ceremony, Nick Walters catches up with the title game MVP about his experience in his official visit at Arkansas in early June. Ware was impressed by the Razorbacks’ facilities and by Musselman’s energy. The rising senior plans to commit sometime around this September after taking other visits.

Ware will compete this weekend in Real Deal in the Rock, facing touted in-state and out-of-state players in Little Rock.