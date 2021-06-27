Razorbacks targets Ford, Ware, Guy-King compete in Real Deal in the Rock final

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Derrian Ford, 4-star Magnolia guard and Razorbacks target, balls out and gets gutsy. After a scary face injury late in a close game, the Next Page Force star checks back in to win the 2021 Real Deal in the Rock final and earn MVP.

Fellow Razorbacks targets North Little Rock center Kel’el Ware and Mills guard Javion Guy-King, along with up-and-comer 2022 recruit Corey Washington, fell short but each shined in their finals appearance for All Arkansas Red.

Nick Walters captures the moments in Little Rock on Sunday afternoon at Real Deal in the Rock’s 17U championship game.