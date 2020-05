FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hear from the Razorback who will hear his name called in less than a month.

Casey Martin, the junior Arkansas shortstop, is projected to be selected in the first round of the 5-round MLB Draft on June 10-11th. Another Razorback expected to go pro that night is, outfielder Heston Kjerstad.

Nick Walters recaps Martin’s chat with 103.7 The Buzz, including what the Lonoke High School product is hearing on his draft stock and how he combatted Arkansas’ season cancellation.