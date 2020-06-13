FULL INTERVIEW: Razorbacks Land One of the Top Dual-Threat QB’s in the Nation, Lucas Coley

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. — On Thursday, June 11, four star quarterback from Cornerstone Christian high school, Lucas Coley committed to play at Arkansas.

He’s ranked as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the country according to ESPN, and also the top quarterback in Texas.

Coley is one of the 11 Razorback commits in the 2021 class (second quarterback) and chose the Hogs over 30+ division one offers.

His junior year at Cornerstone Christian he totaled over 3,000 yards of offense and scored 30 touchdowns and plans to also bring his championship mentality to the hill.

Fox 16’s Troy Lynch caught up with Coley about why he committed to Arkansas, what life’s been like after, and much more.