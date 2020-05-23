Get Ready — Path Behind Phenom: The Story of Arkansas Signee KK Robinson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Razorbacks basketball is in a new era. Games in Bud Walton Arena are becoming rock-and-roll shows. And a kid out of Little Rock is set to be a rock star.

Nick Walters presents Get Ready, a mini-documentary on Razorbacks signee and the nation’s no. 37 overall prospect, point guard KK Robinson.

The documentary dives into KK’s life in hoops: His inspiration to pick up a basketball, his time in AAU playing alongside those are now Hogs, a high school career that included three schools and two states, why he chose to come back home for school, and much more.

