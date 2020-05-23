Get Ready — Path Behind Phenom: The Story of Arkansas Signee KK Robinson

Razorbacks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Razorbacks basketball is in a new era. Games in Bud Walton Arena are becoming rock-and-roll shows. And a kid out of Little Rock is set to be a rock star.

Nick Walters presents Get Ready, a mini-documentary on Razorbacks signee and the nation’s no. 37 overall prospect, point guard KK Robinson.

The documentary dives into KK’s life in hoops: His inspiration to pick up a basketball, his time in AAU playing alongside those are now Hogs, a high school career that included three schools and two states, why he chose to come back home for school, and much more.

While you’re here, check out It’s Time — The mini-doc on Moses Moody, KK’s former teammate who he’s now reuniting with as freshmen at Arkansas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HOG B-BALL STATS

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories