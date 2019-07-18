Hogs hit the stage in Hoover, AL for SEC Media Days

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - The University of Arkansas is working to finalize a deal to make Nevada's Eric Musselman the Razorbacks new men's head basketball coach as early as today, according to multiple sources who began sharing details Saturday afternoon of a fast-approaching annoucement.

The sources confirmed Arkansas athletic department officials met with Musselman on Monday night in Nevada before both sides met up again in Minneapolis later in the week to negotiate a deal to make Musselman the new head coach at Arkansas. Sources also confirmed that Arkansas pursued Houston's Kelvin Sampson and Wichita State's Gregg Marshall, bringing Marshall and his family to Fayetteville on Thursday for an interview.