It’s Time: The Story of Razorbacks Signee Moses Moody

A Unique Path, On and Off the Court

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Razorback fans might know of Moses Moody. But they don’t really know the new Hog.

Here’s their chance.

Nick Walters presents the mini-documentary It’s Time, diving into the native Arkansan’s connection between family & hoops, an unorthodox route through his high school career, and how leaving home brought him back.

Moses Moody is one of four in the 2020 Arkansas signing class, joining Jaylin Williams, Davonte Davis, and KK Robinson. The Razorbacks also landed transfers Vance Jackson and Jalen Tate.

