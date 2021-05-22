Meet Myles Rowser, the top-rated Razorbacks commit of the Pittman era

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Things are looking up for Arkansas football. If you wonder why, look no further than the program’s 12th-ranked 2022 recruiting class. Atop the list of future Hogs is the most touted pledge in recent years.

Committing on March 28th, 4-star Belleville (MI) safety Myles Rowser became the highest-rated Razorbacks pledge in Sam Pittman’s two years as head coach. The 6-foot ball hawk is ranked by Rivals as the 86th player in his class and 2nd-best in Michigan, making him the first top-100 commit in Pittman’s tenure. Formerly destined for Michigan, Rowser decommitted and later joined the Hogs much in part thanks to recruitment by defensive backs coach Sam Carter and defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

Nick Walters visits with the out-of-state commit to go over many topics behind his commitment: Why Arkansas, the journey to becoming a lauded prospect, his goals competing in the SEC, and more.