One Love: JT Towers Razorbacks Signee Senior Mix Tape

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Meet JT Towers: Arkansan. State Champion. Razorback. 🔥🐗
FOX16’s Nick Walters presents One Love, the official senior year mixtape of the 2020 Arkansas linebacker signee.
You can see the original version with music of JT’s choice here.
Stats of Towers’ 2019 state championship season at Joe T. Robinson (Little Rock, AR):
- 171 Tackles in 12 Games
- 14.3 Tackles per Game (#1 in Arkansas)
- 47 Tackles for a Loss
- 105 Solo Tackles
- 11 Sacks
- 5 Forced Fumbles
You know the tape. Now get to know the path. ↓
See it to believe it: JT’s incredible road to being a Hog in the FOX16 mini-doc Against All Odds: The Story of JT Towers
Pen hits paper: JT and his teammates turn dreams to reality on National Signing Day