Razorbacks commit Dax Courtney talks recruiting class, bright future ahead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Razorbacks’ 2022 recruiting class is on track to be the program’s best in a decade. Entering a crucial summer, the Hogs look to add to their future arsenal.

Ranked 14th in the nation, the class consists of nine commits — six in-state and three out-of state. The Hogs hope to gain another on Sunday in Robinson OL E’Marion Harris.

Nick Walters sits down with Razorbacks commit Dax Courtney to hear his thoughts on the Hogs’ growing recruiting presence, his pitch to other prospects considering Arkansas as a home, and why the tight end is transferring from DeWitt to Clarendon for his senior season.