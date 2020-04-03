Sam Pittman Talks State of Razorbacks Program Without Spring Ball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorbacks Football should be back in action by now. Instead, spring ball is canceled and coaches are left doing what they can to still make progress.

First-year head coach Sam Pittman spoke on 103.7 The Buzz Friday morning, describing how the program is functioning amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Pittman concedes that losing the experience of spring ball hurts, especially for a new regime preparing for its debut.

“I think the number one thing you have to get is your kids to believe and trust you,” Pittman said. “We were headed in that direction. With them not being here you have to continue building relationships and trust, which is much more difficult when you’re not together.”

Nick Walters recaps some of Pittman’s key points, including how he and his staff is remaining productive while maintaining communication with players.