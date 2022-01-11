Real Deal in the Rock founder Bill Ingram evaluates in-state Razorbacks signees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While Arkansas has seen a rough patch as of late, there’s plenty of basketball to be played this season. And there’s also reason to believe “the future is bright” for the Hogs beyond 2022.

The Razorbacks finished with one of the nation’s top ranked signing classes, headlined by in-state recruits Nick Smith of North Little Rock, Derrian Ford of Magnolia, and Joseph Pinion of Morrilton. Adding to the list is out-of-state standouts Jordan Walsh out of Missouri and Barry Dunning out of Alabama.

Nick Walters visits with Real Deal in the Rock founder, Arkansas Hawks president Bill Ingram to hear his take on the Hogs’ in-state signees. Bill also reveals details of this year’s Real Deal event and talks up 2024 Razorbacks target, Central star Annor Boateng.