Real Deal in the Rock is back: Star-studded tourney ready to rock this weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, Real Deal in the Rock returns. One of the nation’s premier AAU tournaments is set to bring all-star high school basketball talent to Little Rock this weekend.

Some big names competing include a pair of Razorbacks targets in Kel’el Ware and Derrian Ford, along with Arkansas commit Joseph Pinion. Nick Walters visits with event founder Bill Ingram, along with Ware and Ford, to hear about the weekend ahead.

130 teams will be in attendance Friday-Sunday among twelve courts in the area, as the hosting site Little Rock Southwest High School houses three courts. The action kicks off on Friday at 4PM. Ware and Ford will go face-to-face as their teams open up against each other on Friday at 7PM. For more info, visit the tournament’s website.