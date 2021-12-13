Recap: Harding Academy three-peats in 3A State Final stomp over Prescott

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Nick Walters recaps Harding Academy’s 3A state final win in comprehensive coverage seen on the Final Score, every Sunday night on FOX16 at 10PM.

Harding Academy defeated Prescott 47-25 in the 3A state final on Saturday. The Wildcats complete a three-peat for the first time in program history, earning their ninth all-time title.

Trailing 12-3 at halftime, Harding Academy made their adjustments and went on a tear. Led by quarterback and game MVP Kade Smith, the Wildcats orchestrated a 23-point run and wouldn’t look back.

Nick Walters recaps the tale of two halves and hears from head coach Neil Evans, who says winning three straight championships is thanks to culture inside the locker room.