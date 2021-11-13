Recap: Ouachita Baptist defeats Henderson State 31-28 in unforgettable Battle of the Ravine

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The Battle of the Ravine, Division II football’s oldest rivalry, had a finish for the history books on Saturday.

After a teeter-totter game through four quarters, Ouachita Baptist would nail a 53-yard field goal in the final minute to beat their rival Henderson State 31-28, likely clinching a playoff birth. The now 9-2 Tigers defeated the 9-2 Reddies for the fifth straight season in front of an electric Cliff Harris Stadium. The teams will find out if they make the D2 postseason in Sunday’s selection.

Nick Walters gives his highlights from the sideline, recapping the game and visiting with Tigers head coach Todd Knight after his team’s wild win to cap off the regular season.