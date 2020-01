New Year’s Day means flipping the calendar to 2020 — And for sports fans, flipping the channel to catch college football.

FOX16’s Nick Walters recaps a few bowl games played on New Year’s Day:

🍊 Citrus Bowl: Alabama 35 Michigan 16‬‪

🥩 Outback Bowl: Minnesota 31 Auburn 24‬‪

🌹 Rose Bowl: Oregon 28 Wisconsin 27‬