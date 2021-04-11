Recapping recent movements on the Muss Bus as three step off, three board

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Their historic Elite Eight run is over, but Arkansas basketball is still making waves as Eric Musselman and team rebuilds for the next season.

In a Final Score segment, Nick Walters breaks down the latest changes on the roster. It includes three Hogs leaving the program: Moses Moody declaring for the draft; Desi Sills and Ethan Henderson entering the transfer portal. Meanwhile, three new Hogs enter the picture as Au’Diese Toney, Chris Lykes, and Stanley Amude hit the Hill.

Hear about each development and why the three transfers chose to head to Fayetteville.