LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — What a week in high school football. Teams represented Arkansas against out-of-state teams while in-state matchups saw major takeaways.

Nick Walters and former coach Scooter Register revisit the week’s big storylines. They also tell us what to look for next week as teams move into conference play.

Register is a long-time local head coach who has coached for Central, Catholic, among other schools. He retired in 2018.