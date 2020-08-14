Recruitment at Risk: Athletes relying on senior tape for scholarships talk jeopardized season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two weeks away from kickoff, is still on schedule for high school football this fall. If it stay that way, or if the season is suspended after week 1, remains to be seen.

For many seniors who plan to take their talents to the college level, more is at stake than wins and pep rallies. Under an array of circumstances, many athletes need senior season tape for exposure.

Nick Walters visits coaches and athletes to hear why this season matters especially for seniors with college football aspirations. Schools featured include Central Arkansas Christian, Maumelle, Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian, Mills, and Bryant.