Recruitment at Risk: Senior transfers talk jeopardized varsity film

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — High school football seasons across America have been postponed in recent weeks. In Arkansas, it’s on schedule but many questions remain. If the season were to be canceled, no seniors would be affected quite like a transfer would be.

A sophomore who transferred to a school within a 25 mile radius for his junior year would be declared ineligible for an amount of games or an entire season. In many cases the player would only be allowed to play on the JV team. Varsity tape in a junior season tape being the most critical for recruitment, these transfers rely on senior year to gain exposure.

Nick Walters shows us two such cases from two state championship programs: Pulaski Academy safety Josiah Johnson and Bryant running back Tanner Anderson.