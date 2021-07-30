Recruits unite to make North Little Rock a super-team with national schedule

A pair of big-name transfers has NLR planning to face the best of the best.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock is the most dominant Arkansas high school basketball team in recent history. The Charging Wildcats have won five 7A/6A state championships in the last nine years and helped produce college players like Moses Moody.

And the program just took their game to “a whole different level.”

Joining 5-star Razorbacks target Kel’el Ware are two other incoming seniors from Sylvan Hills: 5-star guard Nick Smith and fast-rising forward Corey Washington. The transfers were made official this week when Smith and Washington enrolled at the school. Headlined by a triple threat of Ware, Smith, and Washington, NLR has plans to play a national schedule this coming season.

Nick Walters visits with head coach Johnny Rice to hear his thoughts on the move-ins, how they can improve what’s already a state power, and why a national schedule is beneficial while they remain competing in-state.