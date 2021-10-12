Redefining the Rebuild: Little Rock Hall turns to 8-man football to turn around program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Recent history hasn’t been kind to Little Rock Hall football. But things may finally be looking up for the Warriors under second-year coach Jim Withrow, and in a way you might not expect.

Hall hasn’t finished with 3 or more wins since 2006. After dropping down from class 6A to 5A, the Warriors came out on top just twice in 2020. So this year when the high school became a MAGNET program that cut down its enrollment to under 200, Hall began playing 8-man football.

Finding new life in a new way of play, the Warriors have gone 5-1 in their likely lone season in 8-man, including an overtime win over crosstown school Episcopal. Nick Walters visits a Warriors practice to hear how the program’s rebuild has evolved in its transition to the new format.