Redefining the Rebuild: Little Rock Hall turns to 8-man football to turn around program

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Recent history hasn’t been kind to Little Rock Hall football. But things may finally be looking up for the Warriors under second-year coach Jim Withrow, and in a way you might not expect.

Hall hasn’t finished with 3 or more wins since 2006. After dropping down from class 6A to 5A, the Warriors came out on top just twice in 2020. So this year when the high school became a MAGNET program that cut down its enrollment to under 200, Hall began playing 8-man football.

Finding new life in a new way of play, the Warriors have gone 5-1 in their likely lone season in 8-man, including an overtime win over crosstown school Episcopal. Nick Walters visits a Warriors practice to hear how the program’s rebuild has evolved in its transition to the new format.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories