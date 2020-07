Coach Rip's lasting impact goes far off the court

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Charles Ripley, a trailblazer to a game and father figure to many, passed away on Sunday. On Thursday, hundreds flocked to War Memorial Stadium to celebrate the life of the coach who meant so much to Central Arkansas basketball.

Nick Walters visits with former players and an Arkansas Baptist College coworker at the public viewing to hear what Ripley meant as a coach and as a man.

Read more about Ripley and the celebration on FOX16.com here.