Rivera has no doubt Cam Newton will play in Panthers’ opener

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) receives attention on the sideline after an injury in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera says “there’s no doubt in my mind” that Cam Newton will play in the team’s regular season opener against the Rams.

Rivera says the 30-year-old quarterback has made “good strides” after suffering a mid-foot sprain in last Thursday night’s preseason game against at New England.

Newton threw on the side field Tuesday but did not practice.

Rivera expects Newton will return to practice when the Panthers begin preparations for the opener against the Rams on Sept. 8.

Like the team’s other starters, Newton will not play in the final preseason game Thursday night against the Steelers.

In other injury news, starting outside linebacker Bruce Irvin was held out of practice after tweaking his hamstring. Offensive tackle Greg Little, the team’s second-round draft pick, remains in the concussion protocol.

