Robinson previews rivalry match with fellow state champ Pulaski Academy

One of the state's premier season openers inches closer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas high school football kicks off in a matter of hours. One of opening week’s highlights is a match between 2019 state champions.

Pulaski Academy hosts Joe T. Robinson, renewing the team’s rivalry after a nine-year hiatus. Previously scheduled for Thursday, the game has been postponed to Friday night due to weather conditions.

Nick Walters visits with Robinson to hear their thoughts on the matchup, playing through whatever weather conditions, their respect for PA’s powerhouse program, and their season-long prospects.