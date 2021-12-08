Robinson, Shiloh Christian to collide for 4A title in rematch of 2019 state final

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas high school football season is winding down. With just three state finals left to kick off this weekend, the 4A title game on Saturday night looks to end the year in style.

Little Rock’s Joe T. Robinson is set to face defending champ Springdale’s Shiloh Christian at War Memorial at 6:30. It’s a rematch of the 2019 state final in which Robinson won 56-28, earning their second all-time title. Shiloh defeated Rivercrest last year to come out on top of their class for the eighth time in program history.

Hear from Senators head coach Todd Eskola and Saints head coach Jeff Conaway as Nick Walters previews the season finale.