Robinson’s E’Marion Harris reacts to officially becoming a Razorback

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Robinson’s 4-star offensive tackle and two-time state champ E’Marion Harris put pen to paper on Wednesday as he joins the Razorbacks.

Off the heals of his second state championship win last Saturday, Harris made it official that he’s a Hog. Holding offers from the likes of Alabama and Georgia, Harris committed in May and hasn’t budged since.

The 6’6 lineman, who has started 58 games at Robinson since his freshman year and was offered by Alabama in 2018, announced before signing that he’s played through a torn ACL all of the last two seasons. He found out this past preseason but slapped on a brace and finished out his accomplished high school career. The son of a former Hog, Harris will have surgery next month and hopes to be good to go by fall camp.

Nick Walters catches up with the now Razorbacks big man moments after signing.