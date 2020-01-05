Teenager’s moment of magic earns Liverpool another derby win

Derby County’s Wayne Rooney talks with referee Dean Whitestone during the game against Barnsley, during their English Championship soccer match at Pride Park in Derby, England, Thursday Jan. 2, 2020. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)

A wonder goal from a locally born teenager swept Liverpool into the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday and extended Everton’s 20-year barren run at Anfield.

It was a familiar result in a Merseyside derby – Liverpool still hasn’t lost at home to Everton in any competition since 1999 – but an unfamiliar scorer in the 1-0 win.

The highly rated Curtis Jones, a jinking and technically gifted 18-year-old winger who joined the club at the age of 6, was one of a number of youth players selected by Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp rested his superstars. And Jones marked a rare start in the senior team by curling a 20-meter (yard) shot in off the underside of the crossbar in the 71st minute.

Anfield erupted, and Jones headed straight for Klopp as he celebrated a goal he might never top even at this early stage of his career.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti fielded a strong lineup, a rare move by a Premier League manager in the FA Cup these days, but wasn’t rewarded despite his team creating three great first-half chances that were hit straight at Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian.

Meanwhile, a Liverpudlian at the other end of his soccer life was the inspiration behind the biggest shock of the day in the third round.

Wayne Rooney, 34 and now playing in a deep-lying midfield role in the twilight of his career, helped second-tier Derby eliminate Crystal Palace with a 1-0 away win.

Rooney, the former Manchester United and England captain, played the full 90 minutes in his second game for Derby since his return to English soccer after a spell in the United States with DC United.

On Thursday, he had a hand both of Derby’s goals in a 2-1 win over Barnsley in England’s second-tier League Championship and, three days on, the 34-year-old Rooney played with authority in center midfield in the victory over Palace that was secured by Chris Martin’s 32nd-minute goal.

Tottenham had to come back a goal down to draw 1-1 at second-tier Middlesbrough in the latest below-par display by Jose Mourinho’s side.

Chelsea advanced to the fourth round by beating Nottingham Forest 2-0, while Sheffield United ended up only scraping to a 2-1 win over AFC Fylde, which was the last non-league team remaining in the competition.

