LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Benton vs Bryant in The Salt Bowl: The most-attended Arkansas high school football game over the last decade is set for kickoff.

Despite the pandemic, the season is still on and so is the long-running rivalry game. The Salt Bowl is set for 7:30PM this Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

The event held a press conference allowing coaches and players to speak about the rivalry game and what it means for it to still be on. Nick Walters recaps the thoughts from the teams.