Sam Pittman talks shop on Razorbacks season, COVID, NIL, more in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Razorbacks fans in Central Arkansas were in for a treat Tuesday afternoon. Head football coach Sam Pittman was the first speaker this fall at the Little Rock Touchdown Club, a weekly meeting held at DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown.

Just 11 days before kickoff versus Rice, the second-year coach talked shop. Pittman dives into his 2021 roster, reflects on his debut season in 2020, provides the team’s updated COVID vaccination numbers, and more.

Nick Walters was at the luncheon and recaps the 15 minutes Pittman spent at the podium. You can find coach’s full speech at Little Rock Touchdown Club’s facebook page.