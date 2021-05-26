Searcy head coach hire, former Razorback Zak Clark talks up his new team

SEARCY, Ark. — Zak Clark has been hired as the new man to lead the Searcy football team. A former Razorbacks quarterback and Central Arkansas pitcher, Clark comes from Springdale where he spent five years as head coach.

The Lions are just two seasons removed from a state championship win. After an off year for the team, Clark enters as the program’s third head coach in three years. He looks to use talented pieces on the 6A squad to get Searcy back to War Memorial sooner rather than later.

Nick Walters visits Searcy’s spring football practice in one of Clark’s first days on the job.