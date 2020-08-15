Season Kickoff Preview: State champions Pulaski Academy and Robinson renew rivalry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The countdown begins as the Arkansas high school football season is less than two weeks away. And the state couldn’t ask for a better matchup to kick off the fall.

Pulaski Academy and Joe T. Robinson are renewing their long-time rivalry after a 9-year hiatus due to off-field issues. The reigning state champs and West Little Rock powerhouses — each among the state’s top-ranked teams in 2020 — are set to clash at PA on Thursday, August 27th. The game will be televised on KASN and streamed live on FearlessFriday.com.

Nick Walters visits with players and staff from both schools to hear the anticipation ahead of the big game.