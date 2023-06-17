LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2023 Shootout of the South would see all final four teams of the winner’s bracket hail from central Arkansas. Bryant beat Conway in the semifinals and Little Rock Christian in the championship to earn the tournament title for the second straight year.

Nick Walters was at Pulaski Academy to recap elimination day at the Shootout of the South. Catch highlights and hear from Bryant’s first-year head coach Quad Sanders, quarterback Jordan Walker, and defensive back Drake Fowler.

See more reaction from the Bryant Hornets Sunday night at 10 on Final Score.