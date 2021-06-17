Shootout of the South: Previewing this week’s multi-state 7on7 tournament

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Shootout of the South is locked, loaded, and ready to go Friday through Saturday.

Started in 2005 by Pulaski Academy coaches Kevin Kelley and Jason Wyatt, the tournament has grown into the one of the biggest 7-on-7 events in the south. It has attracted nationally recognized powerhouse schools and touted recruits through the years. The likes of Allen High School (TX) and Kyler Murray are big names to attend in years’ past. This year’s competition includes 32 teams hailing from Texas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and all over Arkansas.

Nick Walters visits PA the day before things get kicked off to hear about the event’s return to play after it was canceled in 2020. Find more info and scheduling on the Shootout of the South website.