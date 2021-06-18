Shootout of the South sends squads across state lines for 7on7 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a year off, Shootout of the South is back in action bringing talent from around Arkansas, and outside the state, to the capital. Nick Walters visits with local coaches at the 7on7 summer tournament to hear why this weekend is so helpful for their teams gearing up for the fall. Get to know why this event is considered of one of the best of its kind this side of the Mississippi.

Started in 2005 by Pulaski Academy coaches Kevin Kelley and Jason Wyatt, Shootout of the South has grown into the one of the biggest 7-on-7 events in the south. It has attracted nationally recognized powerhouse schools and touted recruits through the years. The likes of Allen High School (TX) and Kyler Murray are big names to attend in years’ past. This year’s competition includes 32 teams hailing from Texas, Oklahoma, and elsewhere. Pool play is held Friday

“I don’t even know if you can count (its benefit),” three-time defending state champion Bryant head coach Buck James said. “Last year we tried to get our offense and our defense together in late August. Iron sharpens iron. We get to go out and compete against the best, to play some of the best teams in the region. If you want to win one of these 7on7 events, this is one of them. We won it two years ago when they last held it, and it pole vaulted us into our season.”

